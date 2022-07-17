Advertisement

Nebraska revenue receipts exceed expectations by more than 30%

(MGN)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s 2022 revenue receipts have exceeded expectations.

According to Gov. Pete Ricketts, the state’s General Fund receipts for June 2022 went above their forecast by $56 million.

June was the last month of the 2022 fiscal year. The net tax receipts for the fiscal year were nearly $6.35 billion, which is roughly $1.47 billion above the state’s forecast of $4.88 billion. That means the state’s tax receipts were 30.1% over expectations.

The surplus will go into the state’s Cash Reserve Fund, bringing it to $1.69 billion.

Ricketts says Nebraska’s revenue receipts exceeded expectations every month out of the fiscal year.

“Nebraskans were hard at work this past fiscal year,” said Gov. Pete Ricketts. “They’ve helped put the State in a position of unprecedented financial strength. Our Cash Reserve will have substantially more than what is needed to serve Nebraskans. It sets the next Legislature up with a prime opportunity to build on the historic tax relief we delivered to Nebraskans in 2022.”

Recently, Nebraska recorded a billion dollars in monthly tax receipts for the first time in state history.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash near Highway 2 and S. 134th Street...
Four people transported after crash southeast of Lincoln
A potential city ordinance could make it illegal to put puppies and kittens up for adoption who...
Proposed city ordnance prevents the sale of certain puppies and kittens
Hastings Fairgrounds evacuated due to severe storms
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at The Fort near S. 56th Street and Highway 2 on...
South Lincoln store closes due to fire damage
A Nebraska State Patrol trooper on patrol
Troopers Arrest Driver After Wrong-Way Pursuit on I-80

Latest News

Gerald Gentleman in Sutherland
Gerald Gentleman, providing reliable energy for over 40 years
10th anniversary of Nebraska Football Road Race
Nebraska Football Road Race raises money for pediatric brain cancer research
Heat Alerts: Monday
Monday Forecast: The Return of 90 Degree Heat...
Lincoln animal ordinance
Proposed city ordnance prevents the sale of certain puppies and kittens
10th anniversary of Nebraska Football Road Race
10th anniversary of Nebraska Football Road Race