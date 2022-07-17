Advertisement

Three people transported after crash southeast of Lincoln

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash near Highway 2 and S. 134th Street on Sunday at 11 a.m.(Ryan Swanigan)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash near 134th and Highway 2 on Sunday at 11 a.m.

According to a reporter on the scene, at least three people transported by ambulance. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Traffic near the area was slowed, but not shut down.

The scene of a crash at 134th & Highway 2, late Sunday morning.
The scene of a crash at 134th & Highway 2, late Sunday morning.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))

Lincoln Fire & Rescue, Bennet & Southeast Volunteer Fire Departments and LSO all responded.

Deputies are investigating this incident.

