Three people transported after crash southeast of Lincoln
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash near 134th and Highway 2 on Sunday at 11 a.m.
According to a reporter on the scene, at least three people transported by ambulance. The extent of their injuries is unknown.
Traffic near the area was slowed, but not shut down.
Lincoln Fire & Rescue, Bennet & Southeast Volunteer Fire Departments and LSO all responded.
Deputies are investigating this incident.
Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.