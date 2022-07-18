Advertisement

Alpine Inn: Dinner with raccoons

Dine with raccoons
Dine with raccoons
By Hallie Gutzwiller
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 1:15 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN)- If you like wildlife and fried chicken then the Alpine Inn is the place to be.

The Alpine Inn is a family owned restaurant and bar that offers a unique dinning experience with raccoons that come out every night to grab a bite to eat. Although never having any intentions on buying the place, the Robey family made its start in 1973. Jami Fay, granddaughter of Glenn and Flavia Robey says it was a place they always visited with friends and is what ultimately led to them being offered to take the place.

“It was just a bar and people had bands in it and their was only one little chicken fryer that’s where it all started, one little chicken fryer and music and live bands and families that would come in,” Jami said.

Today the Alpine Inn is best known for their homemade fried chicken and wildlife guests you can watch up close from a window while you dine.

“Typically what happens with people’s food is we like to repurpose it and by repurposing that food what we do is anything that customers do not eat we collect that together and walk out the door and toss little extras out and we get blessed by some guests out there,” Jami said. " Fuzzy, beautiful, white-tailed characters raccoons. Their is also other wildlife that comes out as well, you’ll see some skunks and possums and they all co-mingle together along with some neighborhood cats and otherwise”.

When the chicken scrape bucket comes out Jamie says they all have a pretty good understanding of what that means. A safe distance is kept from the raccoons and no physically contact is made when it’s dinner time for the little critters.

Coming this May the Alpine Inn will hit their 50th year and anticipate on being open for many years down the road. If you do plan a visit be sure to drive slow and cautiously as lots of wildlife is around the area.

