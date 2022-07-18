Advertisement

Buying a vehicle? Better Business Bureau warns about online scams

(WVIR)
By Jacqueline Fernandez
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s no longer just falling for those cut-rate discounts and glossy images when it comes to buying a used car.

Now, it’s pulling on your heartstrings — especially in Nebraska, says Josh Planos with the Better Business Bureau.

“I would reckon to say the folks in the midwest are a lot more trustworthy, a lot more trusting, than folks on either coast, and scammers are aware of that,” Planos said.

Scammers are aware of regional differences. They know what resonates to people in different markets, and they’re ready to make a killing if you let them.

“Folks are turning to sites like Craigslist, or Facebook Marketplace, or even eBay to purchase vehicles,” Planos said.

And while Planos told 6 News that shopping online for a used car is not in and of itself a problem, the BBB is seeing a lot of scam potential in those markets. That’s why Planos says, step one, is to speak with a real person.

“I think it’s really important that you know there is a human being on the other end of the line, and that you can get them on the line, if needed.”

Also, make sure you see the car firsthand — and don’t give-in to threats.

“Pressure makes scams says Planos. Pressure gets people to believe things they otherwise wouldn’t,” he said.

That’s why it’s important for you to do your market research, know the make and model of the car you’re interested in buying, and always ask for the milage.

Try not to get bogged down by made-up stories either, Planos said.

“It’s just an easier sell, from a scammer’s perspective, if you can provide that emotional appeal and inject that distress into the conversation,” he said.

And whatever you do, don’t wire funds. There’s no built-in fraud protection, so once your money’s gone, it’s gone for good.

But if you find yourself a victim of a scam, Planos suggests you speak up. He said the Better Business Bureau cannot investigate potential scams if there’s no complaint.

INFO: Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A potential city ordinance could make it illegal to put puppies and kittens up for adoption who...
Proposed Lincoln ordinance prevents the sale of certain puppies and kittens
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash near Highway 2 and S. 134th Street...
Four people transported after crash southeast of Lincoln
City of Lincoln employees required to wear masks
Man killed in Johnson County crash
Hastings Fairgrounds evacuated due to severe storms

Latest News

20-year-old Torrien Harris
NDCS: Inmate missing from Lincoln’s Community Corrections Center
It’s a malfunction that seems to have people in Lincoln divided. Purple street lights, found in...
Malfunctioning LED light replacement well underway in Lincoln
Tuesday High Temperatures
Tuesday Forecast: Hotter, but less muggy
Gold Star Families honored
Gold Star Families honored
The truck stolen is similar to the one pictured. It features a yellow bumper and a Southern...
Southern Public Power District vehicle stolen; Officials warn of potential scammers