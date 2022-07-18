City of Lincoln employees required to wear masks

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - City of Lincoln employees are required to wear face coverings again.

The City of Lincoln put a mask mandate in place for employees Thursday, due to an increase of COVID-19 variant cases in Nebraska and Lancaster County.

As you know, the COVID-19 Risk Dial moved to orange last week. We reinstituted the same city policy as when the risk dial was in orange previously. It requires employees to wear a mask when interacting with co-workers, members of the public or in group meetings with two or more people.

According to official documentation, the face coverings do not need to be worn in private offices or cubicles if the employee is the only occupant. Employees with health conditions that would prevent face coverings can requesting for a compromise with their superiors.

Employees who violate any provision of the policy may be subject to disciplinary action.

The city said this policy is meant to be temporary and the practices may be terminated at any time by the mayor. No end date has yet to be set.

Lincoln Lancaster-County Health Department’s COVID-19 Risk Dial rose to low-orange (high-risk) on Tuesday. The dial has not been in orange since the week of Feb. 23. (10/11 NOW)

