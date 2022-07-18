Advertisement

City of Lincoln employees required to wear masks

(Pexels)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - City of Lincoln employees are required to wear face coverings again.

The City of Lincoln put a mask mandate in place for employees Thursday, due to an increase of COVID-19 variant cases in Nebraska and Lancaster County.

According to official documentation, the face coverings do not need to be worn in private offices or cubicles if the employee is the only occupant. Employees with health conditions that would prevent face coverings can requesting for a compromise with their superiors.

Employees who violate any provision of the policy may be subject to disciplinary action.

The city said this policy is meant to be temporary and the practices may be terminated at any time by the mayor. No end date has yet to be set.

Lincoln Lancaster-County Health Department’s COVID-19 Risk Dial rose to low-orange (high-risk)...
Lincoln Lancaster-County Health Department’s COVID-19 Risk Dial rose to low-orange (high-risk) on Tuesday. The dial has not been in orange since the week of Feb. 23.(10/11 NOW)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A potential city ordinance could make it illegal to put puppies and kittens up for adoption who...
Proposed Lincoln ordinance prevents the sale of certain puppies and kittens
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash near Highway 2 and S. 134th Street...
Four people transported after crash southeast of Lincoln
Hastings Fairgrounds evacuated due to severe storms
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at The Fort near S. 56th Street and Highway 2 on...
South Lincoln store closes due to fire damage
Jewell County experiences 3.7 magnitude earthquake

Latest News

Nebraska Medicine to roll back crisis operations
Nebraska Medicine addresses long wait times at emergency departments
New omicron variants are again driving hospital admissions and deaths higher in recent weeks.
4th COVID vaccine approved as 'worst' variant yet spreads
Person dialing 9-8-8 on cell phone
Suicide Prevention Line, 988, goes live July 16
Weed-killing chemical found in majority of urine samples in US, study finds
Weed-killing chemical found in majority of urine samples in US, study finds