3 teens taken into custody following break-in at Lincoln vape shop

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department put three teenagers in custody following a break-in at a vape shop in east Lincoln.

Around 12:56 a.m. on Monday, officers were dispatched to a burglary in progress at Lincoln Vapor, off 40th and O Streets.

LPD said a nearby resident reported seeing people on bicycles near the the vape store and then heard what they described as banging on a window.

Responding officers found one of the store’s front windows shattered, according to police.

LPD said additional officers saw people fleeing the area near 40th & J Streets and a perimeter was set.

Three boys were taken into custody, a 13-year-old, 14-year-old and a 17-year-old.

Police said all three teenagers were referred for burglary.

LPD investigators estimate the store’s loss at $150 and the damage to the window, along with the frame, to be $1,350.

