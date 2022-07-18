Advertisement

3 teens taken into custody following break-in at Lincoln vape shop

(Station)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department put three teenagers in custody following a break-in at a vape shop in east Lincoln.

Around 12:56 a.m. on Monday, officers were dispatched to a burglary in progress at Lincoln Vapor, off 40th and O Streets.

LPD said a nearby resident reported seeing people on bicycles near the the vape store and then heard what they described as banging on a window.

Responding officers found one of the store’s front windows shattered, according to police.

LPD said additional officers saw people fleeing the area near 40th & J Streets and a perimeter was set.

Three boys were taken into custody, a 13-year-old, 14-year-old and a 17-year-old.

Police said all three teenagers were referred for burglary.

LPD investigators estimate the store’s loss at $150 and the damage to the window, along with the frame, to be $1,350.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash near Highway 2 and S. 134th Street...
Four people transported after crash southeast of Lincoln
A potential city ordinance could make it illegal to put puppies and kittens up for adoption who...
Proposed Lincoln ordinance prevents the sale of certain puppies and kittens
Hastings Fairgrounds evacuated due to severe storms
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at The Fort near S. 56th Street and Highway 2 on...
South Lincoln store closes due to fire damage
Jewell County experiences 3.7 magnitude earthquake

Latest News

Roca Berry Farm had its first job fair on July 13. They are hoping to fill 200 positions before...
Roca Berry Farm needs 200 more employees by Fall
Police arrest 2 teens involved in northwest Lincoln grocery store burglary
A potential city ordinance could make it illegal to put puppies and kittens up for adoption who...
Proposed Lincoln ordinance prevents the sale of certain puppies and kittens
Roca Berry Farm hosted a job fair on July 13 to help fill 200 positions for fall operations.
Roca Berry Farms Job Fair