LPD investigating string of car fires in southeast Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a string of car fires within the last week in a southeast Lincoln neighborhood.

On Saturday, around 2:51 a.m., LPD officers were dispatched to a home off Candletree Lane, near 70th and A Streets, on a report of a car on fire.

LPD said responding officers found two vehicles, a 2006 Hyundai Tucson and a 2017 Chevy Equinox, destroyed.

Fire inspector Tom Schmidt responded and LPD said he believes the origin of the fire was likely papers set on fire in the cabin of one of the vehicles which spread to the other.

Police said the vehicles were parked next to each other and one had a window broken out.

Last week, on Tuesday at 2:19 a.m., officers and firefighters were called to Candletree Lane.

According to police, dispatch had received reports of a 2014 Buick Lacrosse on fire.

Fire Inspector Schmidt identified the origin of the fire as an electrical issue in the dash.

That same day around 2:58 a.m., LPD and firefighters were called to a car on fire outside a home on Roanoke Court, off 70th Street and Teton Drive.

LPD said firefighters extinguished the flames in the rear seat area of a 1999 Honda Accord.

Fire Inspector Schmidt identified the origin of the fire as a textbook lit on the rear passenger floorboard.

Damage to the vehicle is estimated at $800.

Officers are reminding people to lock vehicles and never leave valuables behind in plain sight.

Anyone with information should call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

