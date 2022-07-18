Advertisement

Man killed in Johnson County crash

(MGN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TECUMSEH, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities are investigating a crash that killed a man northeast of Tecumseh Saturday night.

According to Deputy Johnson County Attorney Benjamin Beethe, three people were involved in the single-vehicle crash three miles east of Highway 50 on Highway 136. Beethe said a man was killed and two others in the vehicle were taken to the Johnson County Hospital.

The identity of the person killed has not been released.

The accident is being investigated by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol, and the Johnson County Attorney’s Office.

