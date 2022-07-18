Police arrest 2 teens involved in northwest Lincoln grocery store burglary

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested two teenagers they believe were involved in a burglary at a northwest Lincoln grocery store.

According to police, an 18-year-old boy was arrested at his home on Saturday and is facing a burglary charge. He was also cited for minor in possession of alcohol.

LPD said a 17-year-old boy was referred for burglary and minor in possession of alcohol.

More: Police investigating burglary at northwest Lincoln grocery store

Last week officers were called to IGA Marketplace, near NW 48th Street and W Huntington Avenue, on a report of a burglary.

The store’s surveillance video showed two people go inside the store three times.

Investigators said the suspects stole cigarettes, cigars, chewing tobacco, condoms, snacks and alcohol.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.