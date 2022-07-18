Advertisement

Police arrest 2 teens involved in northwest Lincoln grocery store burglary

(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested two teenagers they believe were involved in a burglary at a northwest Lincoln grocery store.

According to police, an 18-year-old boy was arrested at his home on Saturday and is facing a burglary charge. He was also cited for minor in possession of alcohol.

LPD said a 17-year-old boy was referred for burglary and minor in possession of alcohol.

More: Police investigating burglary at northwest Lincoln grocery store

Last week officers were called to IGA Marketplace, near NW 48th Street and W Huntington Avenue, on a report of a burglary.

The store’s surveillance video showed two people go inside the store three times.

Investigators said the suspects stole cigarettes, cigars, chewing tobacco, condoms, snacks and alcohol.

