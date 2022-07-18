Advertisement

Roca Berry Farm needs 200 more employees by Fall

Roca Berry Farm had a job fair to help fill 200 positions for the fall season.
By Kloee Sander
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Roca Berry Farm needs more than 200 employees to operate their fall attractions. To help reach the 200 employee threshold, they held their first job fair on July 13 in their main building.

At the job far, potential employees walked around the farm and staff answered questions about work hours and job requirements.

They begin hiring people in the summer because when school starts, life becomes busier for most people, and it can be hard for people to find the time to come out. This year, however, they have had a hard time finding people to work, Farm Manager Beverly Schaefer said.

“We are only open 45 days a year. It is great Christmas money for someone,” Schaefer said. “But, this year it seems no one wants to spend their off time working.”

Roca Berry Farm is trying to reach students, stay at home parents, retirees and “people who love fun” to work at the farm.

The Farm is hiring for all positions including food workers, tractor drivers and “scarers”. They plan to host at least one more job fair near the end of July.

Roca Berry Farm opens for the season on Sept. 17.

Roca Berry Farm Jobs - Apply Now

