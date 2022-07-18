Advertisement

Six vehicle thefts reported in Grand Island over the weekend

Grand Island police are investigating after six vehicle thefts were reported over the weekend.
Grand Island police are investigating after six vehicle thefts were reported over the weekend.(KSNB)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Police Department is investigating six vehicle thefts that were reported over the weekend.

According to the GIPD, the first incident happened Friday night on the 3200 block of Kennedy Way where a 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited was stolen.

The second theft also took place overnight Friday. Officers responded to the 4200 block of Shanna Street were a vehicle was hit by a car and then another vehicle stolen. Police said the stolen Jeep wrangler from Kennedy Way was used to push a vehicle out of the way to steal another vehicle in the driveway.

The third theft happened early Monday morning around 3 a.m. on the 4000 block of Lillie Drive were a 2007 BMW was stolen from the home.

Three new thefts were reported later Monday morning. Full details are not yet available, but police did indicate them to be in the northwest part of town.

Police said all thefts included access to the vehicles keys.

Police also believe the same group of people involved in a string of car thefts last month may also be involved in this recent string.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash near Highway 2 and S. 134th Street...
Four people transported after crash southeast of Lincoln
A potential city ordinance could make it illegal to put puppies and kittens up for adoption who...
Proposed Lincoln ordinance prevents the sale of certain puppies and kittens
Hastings Fairgrounds evacuated due to severe storms
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at The Fort near S. 56th Street and Highway 2 on...
South Lincoln store closes due to fire damage
Jewell County experiences 3.7 magnitude earthquake

Latest News

Dine with raccoons
Alpine Inn: Dinner with raccoons
Man killed in Johnson County crash
LPD investigating string of car fires in southeast Lincoln
3 teens taken into custody following break-in at Lincoln vape shop