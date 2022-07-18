Six vehicle thefts reported in Grand Island over the weekend

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Police Department is investigating six vehicle thefts that were reported over the weekend.

According to the GIPD, the first incident happened Friday night on the 3200 block of Kennedy Way where a 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited was stolen.

The second theft also took place overnight Friday. Officers responded to the 4200 block of Shanna Street were a vehicle was hit by a car and then another vehicle stolen. Police said the stolen Jeep wrangler from Kennedy Way was used to push a vehicle out of the way to steal another vehicle in the driveway.

The third theft happened early Monday morning around 3 a.m. on the 4000 block of Lillie Drive were a 2007 BMW was stolen from the home.

Three new thefts were reported later Monday morning. Full details are not yet available, but police did indicate them to be in the northwest part of town.

Police said all thefts included access to the vehicles keys.

Police also believe the same group of people involved in a string of car thefts last month may also be involved in this recent string.

