Southern Public Power District vehicle reported stolen; Officials warn of potential scammers

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KOLN) -A Southern Public Power District work utility pick-up truck was stolen on Monday. The incident occurred between 12 a.m. and 5 a.m. from a residential location in Grand Island.

The vehicle features a yellow bumper and a Southern Public Power District logo on both doors. The license plate number of the stolen vehicle is UGD979. The stolen vehicle also contained a set of Southern PPD clothing. SPPD is working with local authorities to locate the vehicle.

SPPD warned the general public to be on the lookout for potential scammers using the vehicle.

SPPD said they will never travel door-to-door demanding payment for overdue accounts or for service, unless a call was previously placed by the customer, or a notice was sent via mail by SPPD. A scammer may try to contact local customers while posing as an SPPD employee to demand payment or gain entrance into a home or property.

If you receive an unexpected visit from a SPPD employee and are unsure of the validity, please contact local authorities or call our Customer Service Center at 1-800-579-3019 or check your account online at SmartHub.

