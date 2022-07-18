Advertisement

Southern Public Power District vehicle reported stolen; Officials warn of potential scammers

The truck stolen is similar to the one pictured. It features a yellow bumper and a Southern...
The truck stolen is similar to the one pictured. It features a yellow bumper and a Southern Public Power District logo on both doors. The license plate number of the stolen vehicle is UGD979(SPPD)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KOLN) -A Southern Public Power District work utility pick-up truck was stolen on Monday. The incident occurred between 12 a.m. and 5 a.m. from a residential location in Grand Island.

The vehicle features a yellow bumper and a Southern Public Power District logo on both doors. The license plate number of the stolen vehicle is UGD979. The stolen vehicle also contained a set of Southern PPD clothing. SPPD is working with local authorities to locate the vehicle.

SPPD warned the general public to be on the lookout for potential scammers using the vehicle.

SPPD said they will never travel door-to-door demanding payment for overdue accounts or for service, unless a call was previously placed by the customer, or a notice was sent via mail by SPPD. A scammer may try to contact local customers while posing as an SPPD employee to demand payment or gain entrance into a home or property.

If you receive an unexpected visit from a SPPD employee and are unsure of the validity, please contact local authorities or call our Customer Service Center at 1-800-579-3019 or check your account online at SmartHub.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A potential city ordinance could make it illegal to put puppies and kittens up for adoption who...
Proposed Lincoln ordinance prevents the sale of certain puppies and kittens
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash near Highway 2 and S. 134th Street...
Four people transported after crash southeast of Lincoln
Hastings Fairgrounds evacuated due to severe storms
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at The Fort near S. 56th Street and Highway 2 on...
South Lincoln store closes due to fire damage
Jewell County experiences 3.7 magnitude earthquake

Latest News

Tuesday High Temperatures
Tuesday Forecast: Hotter, but less muggy
Investigation underway into electrocution of Wilcox man
Dine with raccoons at Alpine Inn in north Omaha.
Experience homemade fried chicken and wildlife watching at Alpine Inn
City of Lincoln employees required to wear masks