Sunny and hot Monday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Surface high pressure will move east of Nebraska on Monday bringing a southwesterly breeze and warmer temperatures. The upper level ridge of high pressure will build back into the region and that means hot temperatures expected over the next several days.
Heat advisory will be in effect Monday afternoon into Monday evening. High temperatures in western Nebraska will be in the triple digits.
Mainly sunny in the Lincoln area and hot Monday afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s with a southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
Mostly clear skies expected Monday night into Tuesday morning. Lows in the lower 70s with a south wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Mainly sunny, breezy and hot on Tuesday. Highs in the mid 90s with a southwest wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. The wind will shift to the west late in the afternoon.
Hot temperatures will continue for the rest of the week and into the weekend. Small chances of rain possible Friday through Sunday.
