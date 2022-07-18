Advertisement

Sunny and hot Monday

Sunny and hot
By Brad Anderson
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:43 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Surface high pressure will move east of Nebraska on Monday bringing a southwesterly breeze and warmer temperatures. The upper level ridge of high pressure will build back into the region and that means hot temperatures expected over the next several days.

Heat advisory will be in effect Monday afternoon into Monday evening. High temperatures in western Nebraska will be in the triple digits.

Very hot temperatures expected in parts of northern and western Nebraska.
Very hot temperatures expected in parts of northern and western Nebraska.(1011 Weather)

Mainly sunny in the Lincoln area and hot Monday afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s with a southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Very hot temperatures expected in western Nebraska Monday afternoon.
Very hot temperatures expected in western Nebraska Monday afternoon.(1011 Weather)

Mostly clear skies expected Monday night into Tuesday morning. Lows in the lower 70s with a south wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Warm and breezy Monday night.
Warm and breezy Monday night.(1011 Weather)

Mainly sunny, breezy and hot on Tuesday. Highs in the mid 90s with a southwest wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. The wind will shift to the west late in the afternoon.

Hot temperatures continue on Tuesday.
Hot temperatures continue on Tuesday.(1011 Weather)

Hot temperatures will continue for the rest of the week and into the weekend. Small chances of rain possible Friday through Sunday.

Mainly above average temperatures expected over the next 7 days.
Mainly above average temperatures expected over the next 7 days.(1011 Weather)

