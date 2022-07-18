Advertisement

Tuesday Forecast: Hotter, but less muggy

By Carmelo Lattuca
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High temperatures will be around 93-103 Tuesday, but shifting winds will make it less humid outside.

It will be a mild start to your Tuesday as many locations will wake up with low to mid 70s. As the day progresses, highs are forecasted in the mid to upper 90s in central and eastern Nebraska. Some locations in the southwestern region may once again cross into the low triple digits. However, a cold front will move southeast across Nebraska during the day Tuesday dropping the humidity. It should be mostly sunny across the state with little to no precipitation expected.

Tuesday High Temperatures
Tuesday High Temperatures(KOLN)

Although the “cold” front will lower the humidity, high temperatures will only go down modestly. Expect highs in the low to mid 90s in central and and eastern areas as temperatures near the 100 degree mark again in parts of the west.

Wednesday High Temperatures
Wednesday High Temperatures(KOLN)
7-Day Forecast
7-Day Forecast(KOLN)

