Woman pleads no contest after newborn abandoned on Omaha sidewalk in February

Trinity Shakespeare is set to be sentenced for felony child abuse in September.
(MGN)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha woman who gave birth on a sidewalk and left her baby out in the cold in February pleaded no contest in Douglas County Court on Monday morning.

Trinity Shakespeare, 27, who gave birth to a baby boy near 24th and P streets in below-freezing weather, was charged with felony child abuse. The baby survived.

Shakespeare is set for sentencing in September. She could end up avoiding jail or with up to nine months of supervision and a $10,000 fine, but she could also be sent to prison for up to three years.

Trinity Shakespeare
Trinity Shakespeare(Omaha Police Department)

Authorities said previously that she has had issues in the past with drug and alcohol addiction and homelessness.

Shakespeare has other children, and she’s had issues with the legal system before. While some told 6 News at the time of this incident that they didn’t think believe she belonged in jail, Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said then that he hopes that she if she does need help, she could get a start on what she needs by being in the system.

Nebraska’s Safe Haven law, passed in 2008, allows an infant up to 30 days old to be dropped off at a hospital without prosecution.

Reporters Brian Mastre and John Chapman, and Digital Director Gina Dvorak contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

