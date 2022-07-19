Advertisement

70th Street construction adds to the list of road closures in far south Lincoln

A map of the current full closures in far south Lincoln, according to LTU.
A map of the current full closures in far south Lincoln, according to LTU.(KOLN/Gray TV)
By Ryan Swanigan
Updated: 21 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Add another road to the list of full closures impacting drivers across much of south and southeast Lincoln, as well as those outside city limits.

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities says 70th Street, from Rokeby to Saltillo, will close Tuesday until around November 4th. LTU will be reconstructing the area of 70th & Carger Lane, which is set to include a roundabout and help the flow of traffic outside the future Standing Bear High School.

This latest closure adds to the other full closures impacting other areas of southeast Lincoln. They include Yankee Hill from 40th to 56th, 40th from Rokeby to Saltillo, and Rokeby from 31st to 40th. All three of these projects are for repaving streets in areas seeing either current or future development, as Lincoln continues to expand south and east.

New pavement means a smoother commute, which drivers can expect as winter approaches. LTU says the 40th Street closure will conclude around the middle of November. Rokeby Road is set to open in the middle of October, while the Yankee Hill project is set to wrap up around the end of November or the very beginning of December.

You can stay up to date on the full list of road closures by clicking this link or this link.

