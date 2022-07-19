Advertisement

Authorities release name of man killed in Johnson County Crash

Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 12:21 PM CDT
TECUMSEH, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities have released the name of a man killed in a crash northeast of Tecumseh Saturday night.

According to Deputy Johnson County Attorney Benjamin Beethe, three people were involved in the single-vehicle crash three miles east of Highway 50 on Highway 136. Beethe said 41-year-old Billy Case Jr. of Auburn was killed and two others in the vehicle were taken to the Johnson County Hospital.

Investigators are working to determine who was driving.

The accident is being investigated by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol, and the Johnson County Attorney’s Office.

