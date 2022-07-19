BREAKING: Four people shot overnight in central Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating an overnight shooting that injured four people.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. at a home on T Street between 28th and 29th. Lincoln Police say they received multiple reports of gunshots from the area, and when officers arrived, they found evidence that a shooting had occurred and that people were injured.

LPD says, as a perimeter was being established, they were called to a Lincoln hospital after four people arrived with gunshot wounds.

Police say the three adults and one teen are currently being treated for their injuries, and are in stable condition.

LPD blocks off T Street from 28th to 30th following an overnight shooting that injured four people. (Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))

LPD adds that no arrests have been made and that there isn’t any suspect info at this time. A crime scene perimeter has been established, and the department says officers will be investigating the scene for quite some time, possibly into the afternoon hours, as they work to gather all the evidence.

Residents are asked to avoid the area during LPD’s investigation.

