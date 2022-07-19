Advertisement

Child dies in jet ski accident in Myrtle Beach, officials say

Horry County Fire Rescue said the jet ski crash happened around 7:15 p.m. Sunday on the...
Horry County Fire Rescue said the jet ski crash happened around 7:15 p.m. Sunday on the Intracoastal Waterway.(blueshot/Getty Images Signature via Canva)
By WMBF News Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – A child has died following a jet ski crash in Myrtle Beach over the weekend, the coroner’s office confirmed.

Horry County Fire Rescue said the crash happened around 7:15 p.m. Sunday on the Intracoastal Waterway.

The child’s father was driving the jet ski with the child as a passenger. Both were taken to the hospital, but the child died.

Officials did not provide an update on the father’s condition.

Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said they are protecting the identity of the child until the father’s condition improves and he can be notified of his child’s death before the name is released publicly.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD investigating the scene of a shooting that injured four people very early Tuesday morning.
Four people shot overnight in central Lincoln
City of Lincoln employees required to wear masks
A potential city ordinance could make it illegal to put puppies and kittens up for adoption who...
Proposed Lincoln ordinance prevents the sale of certain puppies and kittens
Man killed in Johnson County crash
Police arrest 2 teens involved in northwest Lincoln grocery store burglary

Latest News

An iPhone-hating emu is cracking up the internet and coining a catch-phrase.
‘Emmanuel, don’t do it’: iPhone-hating emu makes a name for himself in viral videos
The "Pink House" was the Mississippi’s only abortion clinic.
Mississippi clinic ends challenge of near-ban on abortion
Authorities release name of man killed in Johnson County Crash
The 31-year-old Queens resident was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Man shot dead while working at ‘Law & Order’ film location