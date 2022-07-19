Hot and breezy Tuesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Another hot day is expected for southern and eastern Nebraska on Tuesday. A cold front will move across Nebraska through out the day bringing cooler temperatures in northern and western Nebraska. Southern and eastern Nebraska will be out ahead of the cold front for most of the day and that means a hot and breezy afternoon.

Mostly sunny, breezy and hot in the Lincoln area Tuesday. Highs in the mid 90s with a south wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Late this afternoon, the wind will become more west-northwesterly 10 to 15 mph with occasional gusts up to 30 mph.

Hot temperatures expected in southern and eastern Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Mostly clear skies Tuesday night with the overnight lows dropping to the upper 60s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Cooler overnight low temperatures expected Tuesday night. (1011 Weather)

Mainly sunny on Wednesday and slightly cooler with highs in the lower 90s. Northwest breeze 10 to 15 mph with a few gusts up to 25 mph.

Hot temperatures continue on Wednesday. (1011 Weather)

Hotter temperatures return on Thursday and will continue through Saturday. It will not be as hot Sunday into Monday. At this time, only isolated thunderstorms will be possible Thursday night through the weekend.

Hot days ahead. (1011 Weather)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.