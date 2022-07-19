Advertisement

LFR readies workshop to encourage new employees

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Fire and Rescue said they’re being impacted by staffing shortages. Currently, they’re down on full-time employees and are working to build their staff back up.

Fire Station One is going to be the site of a workshop this week. The workshop was created to encourage and educate people to join Lincoln Fire and Rescue. They hope this will draw in more potential employees.

At full strength, LFR employs 300 full-time people.

“We’re down 10 positions right now,” said Nancy Crist, LFR. “We have 13 in the academy and the academy graduates Aug. 2.”

But once they graduate, there’s still another hurdle to clear.

“They don’t count toward numbers until after their six-month probationary period, so those are to account for what we know are going to be retirements in that six-month people, or different people being promoted,” Crist said. “We have to fill those spots.”

10/11 NOW pulled some numbers on how much overtime employees at LFR are getting paid. In 2021, the organization paid $1.3 million in overtime. One captain made $88,000 in overtime alone.

“A lot of that, again, is short staffing, but it’s also a result of injuries, sick leave, vacation time,” Crist said. “People have opportunity to work overtime.”

While LFR said numbers are slightly down, it doesn’t impact how they serve the community.

“We always have enough to staff rigs, but sometimes we run three on a rig versus four,” Crist said. “Four being optimum.”

“This week, LFR is holding a workshop on Thursday and Friday at two different stations. They will take questions and educate people on what it’s like to be a firefighter. Applications for the next academy open this Friday, July 22.

Crist said if you’re interested in paramedic or EMT experience, you might be interested in the job too.

“We are a Fire/EMS Department, so about 82% of the calls that we run are EMS related,” Crist said.

The first workshop will be at Fire Station One on Thursday at 6 p.m. The second workshop will be at Fire Station 15 at 8 p.m.

