Malfunctioning LED light replacement well underway in Lincoln

It’s a malfunction that seems to have people in Lincoln divided. Purple street lights, found in almost all corners of the city, are not there on purpose and are now being replaced by the hundreds.(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -It’s a malfunction that seems to have people in Lincoln divided. Purple street lights, found in almost all corners of the city, are not there on purpose and are now being replaced by the hundreds.

Some in Lincoln said they don’t mind the purple lights, but the city said while they don’t present any ongoing safety hazard to drivers, technically they are malfunctioning and should be replaced.

The batch that seems to be turning are still under a five-year warranty being honored by the manufacturer.

So far, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities said there have been about 600 lights that have turned purple and have been replaced.

“It’s a manufacturer defect in the light bulbs because they’re LED, there’s some part of the components of that light that are defective,” said Liz Elliott, Lincoln Transportation, and Utilities. “ (It’s) changing that hue to a purplish or bluish color. So we are actually working to replace the luminary or the light bulbs”

The cost of the actual replaced lights is covered by the manufacturer, which has subcontracted a group to do inspections and replacements.

“They go out nightly driving around seeing how many lights they can visually see that have turned or changed their hue and then they mark and do inventory on that,” Elliott said.

In 2018 the city started an LED conversion project, working to replace nearly 27,000 street lights made of high-pressure sodium and metal halide for LED technology.

The city said the ones that started turning purple last year were installed in a 12-month period between 2018 and 2019, but there could be more that just haven’t changed color yet.

“It’s hard to predict if it’s 12 months or 24 months,” Elliott said.

With 600 down and nightly inspectors still happening, it’s unclear if all from the conversion project will turn purple, but Elliott said in the coming weeks they should have a better grasp on how many in the batch will malfunction.

“Once we have that exact number, we’ll have a better idea of how many more to go and how much longer it will take us,” Elliott said.

Along with those crews out spotting purple lights, the city is also encouraging anybody who sees one to report it using the UpLNK App.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

