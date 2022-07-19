Advertisement

Nebraska men’s basketball welcomes Special Olympics athletes during Hoops with the Huskers event

The Nebraska men’s basketball team welcomed 40 Special Olympics athletes to the Hendricks Training Complex on Tuesday.(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska men’s basketball team welcomed 40 Special Olympics athletes to the Hendricks Training Complex on Tuesday. The camp united the Special Olympics athletes with their favorite Huskers. The fun, heart-warming event included team introductions, games, and basketball instruction.

The camp is the inaugural “Hoops with the Huskers” event, which was organized by Nebraska senior Derrick Walker. The veteran forward said he thought of the camp two months ago in an effort to give back to the community.

