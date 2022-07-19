Vacant lot that was once the site of Lincoln home explosion on the market

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A vacant lot which was once the site of a deadly home explosion in southeast Lincoln has been listed for sale.

The property at 5601 S. 78th St. has been on the market for a week and is described by BancWise Realty as “one of the last chances to build a new property in the Edenton North neighborhood.”

According to Lancaster County property records, the land is owned by Altar Enterprises LLC which purchased the quarter-acre lot in November 2021 for $60,000. BancWise Realty has the property listed at $74,900.

The listing said the buyer will have the opportunity to build a home on the property with Altar Construction.

The address was the site of a home explosion August 14, 2017, which was later ruled a murder-suicide by investigators.

In October 2018, then Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister confirmed gas lines inside the home were intentionally disconnected before the explosion.

LPD said Jimmy Jasa purposely caused the explosion to kill his wife, Jeanne Jasa, after she had threatened him with divorce.

