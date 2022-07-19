Wednesday Forecast: A little cooler, but still hot

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A weak cold front will knock down temperatures slightly on Wednesday, but summerlike temperatures are here to stay.

Although we will still be above 90 statewide Wednesday, humidity will continue to remain comfortable for one more day. High temperatures will hover around 100 in the west with low to mid 90s in central and eastern Nebraska. Northerly winds will offer some relief tomorrow for much of the state. It will be mostly sunny tomorrow while remaining dry.

Wednesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Expect Thursday to be the start of a three day push toward 100 degrees for many areas. Highs should be in the mid to upper 90s in central and eastern areas with triple digits expanding in the west. There may be some relief with isolated showers and storms in the late afternoon and evening. Rain chances will increase over the weekend however they will remain low the next 7 days at least.

Thursday High Temperatures (KOLN)

7-Day Forecast (KOLN)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.