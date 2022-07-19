Young leaders cultivate agricultural connections at NAYI

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Over 200 young leaders were on east campus this week for the Nebraska Agricultural Youth Institute. The purpose of the conference is to cultivate connections for high school juniors and seniors within the agricultural industry.

After celebrating its 51st anniversary, NAYI is the longest running program of its kind in the nation.

“When I first attended NAYI, I wanted nothing to do with the agricultural industry,” said Emily Zimmer, head counselor and Nebraska Agricultural Youth Counsel member. “After high school, I had all the intentions all the world to pursue a degree in nursing. After attending NAYI, I realized how blessed I was not only to have grown up in the industry, but also how much opportunity there was to pursue a degree in agriculture.”

Throughout the five-day conference, the students are visited by speakers, politicians and representatives from the Nebraska Commodity boards. Pete Ricketts also stopped by to give a dinner speech about the importance of agriculture in Nebraska.

The NAYI delegates also played farm management games and toured the UNL Department of Agriculture.

“My favorite part was the animal science board, which we did on the first day,” said Emma Snoberger, a delegate from Aurora. “They covered the topics of equine, beef, sheep, poultry and also swine. So they have professionals come from each one of those fields and the groups rotate through and everybody is able to interact with the speakers.”

The speakers and activities are organized by 21 college-aged men and women and who were once associated with NAYI. Zimmer described the process as a “well-oiled machine.” Delegates can also come back to help the counselors lead the events during their second year.

Not even COVID-19 could stop the students from carrying on their NAYI traditions. Even though it was online in 2020, the conference came back in person when mask restrictions lifted just before it started in 2021.

“We see that tradition growing even more, and so we are incredibly thankful to be in person, no restrictions and be able to celebrate that tradition in person again,” Zimmer said.

NAYI is free, and this is made possible by sponsorship. For the opportunity to attend, applications open in the spring for high school students who are going into their senior year or their freshman year of college. College students can apply for counsel positions in the fall, when they will brainstorm more ways to educated Nebraska’s youth about agriculture.

The program is geared toward students who strive to make an impact in the agricultural industry.

“This week, honestly just reignited my fire,” said Levi Schiller, NAYI delegate. “These people will probably be in this industry the same time I am, and I’ll probably get to work in unison with a lot of them.”

