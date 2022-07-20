Advertisement

Carpetland wins area 5 legion tournament , takes down Pinnacle Bank

By Eddie Messel
Published: Jul. 19, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Carpetland of Lincoln East took down Pinnacle Bank of Lincoln Southwest on Tuesday to win the Legion Area 5 tournament, 7-2.

Carpetland jumped out to a 3-0 in the first three innings and never lost the lead. Pinnacle Bank cut the lead to two in the bottom of the third thanks to sac fly. East though rallied back in the top of the fourth adding three more runs and picking up another in the sixth inning to take home the win.

Both Pinnacle Bank and Carpetland punched their ticket to the legion state tournament by playing in the championship game.

