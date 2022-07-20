Advertisement

Fiery crash briefly shuts down I-80 in both directions at Missouri River

A fiery crash at the I-80/I-29 interchange in Council Bluffs
A fiery crash at the I-80/I-29 interchange in Council Bluffs
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Interstate 80 was shut down for a while in both directions in Council Bluffs on Wednesday morning after a fiery crash involving a semi and a car just east of the Missouri River.

Council Bluffs Police later tweeted that no one was injured in the crash, which involved a parked vehicle. Interstate traffic was back to normal within about two hours.

The crash was first reported at about 8:40 a.m. in the westbound lane at the I-29/I-80 interchange, in the relatively new express lanes of I-29 in Council Bluffs. The express lanes were shut down.

First responders reported initially that small explosions were causing safety issues in the eastbound lanes so the order was made to close the eastbound lanes in Omaha. They were re-opened after a half-hour or so.

