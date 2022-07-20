Advertisement

Freeze-dried blueberries recalled due to possible high level of lead

Natierra is recalling 1.2-ounce pouches of their freeze-dried blueberries that are labeled best...
Natierra is recalling 1.2-ounce pouches of their freeze-dried blueberries that are labeled best used by December 2024 or January 2025. The(FDA.GOV via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A nationwide recall has been announced for some pouches of Natierra organic freeze-dried blueberries because they could contain too much lead.

The recall is for 1.2-ounce pouches that are labeled best used by December 2024 or January 2025. The pouches could have been purchased in stores or online.

Customers can check the lot number on the bottom right of the pouch to see if it has been recalled.

Lead poisoning is especially dangerous to children. It can lead to learning disorders, developmental defects and long-term health problems.

The company is offering refunds for the recalled products.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD investigating the scene of a shooting that injured four people very early Tuesday morning.
Four people shot overnight in central Lincoln
Authorities release name of man killed in Johnson County Crash
20-year-old Torrien Harris
NDCS: Inmate missing from Lincoln’s Community Corrections Center
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported on Tuesday the first presumed case of...
First presumed case of monkeypox reported in Lancaster County
The empty lot located at 5605 S 78th St. is for sale. It was the site of a deadly home...
Vacant lot that was once the site of Lincoln home explosion on the market

Latest News

Russian forces struck Pokrovsk, a city in the Donetsk region, twice with ballistic missiles,...
Ukrainian forces strike key bridge in Russian-occupied south
Heavy law enforcement presence at Branched Oak Marina, Wednesday just after midnight.
LIVE at 9AM: Authorities to provide update on homicide at Branched Oak Lake
Lincoln Fire & Rescue receives $22,881 grant for life-saving equipment
Kathleen DeLaney, the attorney for a Indianapolis doctor who gave a pregnant 10-year-old an...
Doctor's attorney: Indiana AG's comments about 10-year-old's abortion 'incited people'
Nebraska child care grants
Nebraska DHHS to issue another round of child care grants