Lincoln Fire & Rescue receives $22,881 grant for life-saving equipment

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Protecting our community is what Lincoln Fire & Rescue has done for decades, and now they’re receiving a grant from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation for some much needed equipment.

For 16 years the foundation has raised millions for first responders, and just days ago Lincoln Fire & Rescue was the latest recipient. In total the department was given $22,881 from the foundation. According to LFR, the money will go towards dive dry suits, which will give each diver on the water rescue team their own suit.

Captain Jonathan Reed with Lincoln Fire & Rescue said the grant not only helps further protect the community, but keeps the rescue team safe when out on a call.

“Every suit has a seal on the neck, arms and feet,” Reed said. “Every diver is a bit different size, so where it might be perfect for me, on a smaller diver it would leak water. With the type of water we dive in it could be toxic and other types of hazards so it’s really important for our safety.”

According to LFR, during the current cycle, the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation awarded 127 grants to organizations across the country, worth nearly $3 million.

LFR was able to purchase 12 suits in total through the grant. According to Reed, the water rescue team normally makes three to five water rescues any given year. He says grants like these help support some of the smaller departments that might not normally receive as much funding.

“Within Lincoln Fire & Rescue there’s many different disciplines, many different specialties we can do outside of your typical EMS and Fire,” Reed said. “My specific discipline is the technical rescue and water rescue and it’ll be great to have the equipment to do my job proficiently.”

The new suits and water rescue equipment are all housed at Station 15 near 66th and Pine Lake.

