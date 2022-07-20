Lincoln High’s Beni Ngoyi commits to Iowa State

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Beni Ngoyi, an incoming senior at Lincoln High, announced Wednesday that he will be continuing his education and football career at Iowa State.

Ngoyi picked the Cyclones over Nebraska and Washington. Ngoyi, a 3-star wide receiver and defensive back, really stepped onto the scene this past season after an incredible junior campaign for the Links. Ngoyi finished his junior season with 25 receptions for 467 yards and 6 touchdowns for a 4-5 Links team.

Ngoyi stands at 6-feet-4 inches tall and told 1011now after his announcement today that the Cyclones will most likely use him as a receiver but he would not be opposed to also playing snaps at defensive back.

