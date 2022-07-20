LIVE at 9AM: Authorities to provide update on homicide at Branched Oak Lake

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation into a homicide at Branched Oak Lake.

Around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, authorities were dispatched to the area near the marina on the northeast part of the lake.

Additional details will be released during a press conference scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday. You can watch it live in the video player above.

@LSOnebraska is continuing to investigate a shooting, which has now been declared a homicide, that occurred at Branched Oak Lake last night. We will release additional information at a 9a press conference at the entrance to Area 11 near NW 98th & W Davey Rd. #LNK pic.twitter.com/ldkZAlSYm5 — Lancaster County Sheriff (@LSOnebraska) July 20, 2022

