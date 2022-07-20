Advertisement

LIVE at 9AM: Authorities to provide update on homicide at Branched Oak Lake

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 12:25 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation into a homicide at Branched Oak Lake.

Around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, authorities were dispatched to the area near the marina on the northeast part of the lake.

Additional details will be released during a press conference scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday. You can watch it live in the video player above.

Stick with 10/11 NOW for updates on this developing story.

