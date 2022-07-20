Advertisement

Nebraska congressmen vote on same-sex marriage protection

(Source: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Almost 50 Republicans joined U.S. House Democrats on Tuesday to pass a bill to protect same-sex marriage. It comes amid fears the conservative majority Supreme Curt could target same-sex marriage after ending constitutional abortion rights by overturning Roe v. Wade.

The bipartisan vote on the Respect for Marriage Act was 267 to 157, with 47 Republicans joining Democrats to vote in favor of the bill. It’s not clear whether the bill can pass the Senate, where at least 10 Republicans would need to approve it to overcome the filibuster’s 60-vote threshold.

Here’s how Nebraska’s delegation voted on the bill. Congressman Don Bacon voted yes to pass the bill, and congressmen Adrian Smith and Mike Flood each voted no.

2nd District Congressman Don Bacon commented on his vote for the Respect for Marriage Act;

“As a person of faith, I believe in the traditional definition of marriage. However, I do not believe the government should dictate who can marry each other based on gender, race, or ethnicity. Churches, synagogues, mosques, and other religious establishments have the right to decide within their walls and congregations who they will perform marriages for, but the federal government does not. This has been the law for seven years and many thousands have been married with this as law of the land. Americans should have the right to their private lives. The Supreme Court showed that all viewpoints can be respected.”

1st District Congressman Flood released a statement after the bill’s passing, saying in part:

“This bill was rushed to the floor, completely disregarding the normal committee process, because it’s just a political ploy. The Supreme Court has made clear that nobody’s marriage is under threat, and to insinuate otherwise isn’t just inaccurate—it’s cruel, hateful fear-mongering. The American people deserve better.”

Nebraska Democratic Chair Jane Kleeb criticized Flood and Smith’s vote against the bill, saying in part:

“Once again, they voted to strip Nebraskans of their rights...Instead of representing Nebraska families, Flood and Smith represent the cruel wing of the Republican Party.”

