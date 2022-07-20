Nebraska DMV expands appointment services to Lincoln location

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One of the busiest DMVs in Lincoln is making some changes this week. Appointments are now available for things like license renewals and driving tests.

The appointment system is now available at four of the DMV locations in Nebraska. Three in the Omaha metro area and the West O Street location in Lincoln.

“They can pick a time and a date that’s most convenient for them,” said Julie Maaske the Deputy Director of the Nebraska DMV. “It should make their trip in and out because they’ve got an established time to receive their service.”

Appointments can be made 90 days in advance through an online portal on the DMV’s website. It lists slot times available about every 10 minutes. Depending on what service you need you may also have to answer some questions about your medical history and address work. Doing the prep work online, to save time in person.

“That’s kind of the beauty of the appointment it lets you know how much time you will be there because usually, a renewal is a fairly short transaction,” Maaske said. “And if you don’t have an appointment it depends on how much traffic is in the office at that time so you may be able to be in and out in 10 minutes so it may be an hour, hour, and a half.”

If you don’t have an appointment you are not turned away. People just have to wait until the next available time slot, if there are any that day.

The locations offering these appointments are part of a testing period. If people like the process and it goes smoothly the state said it could be utilized at other locations.

“Assess the process and then determine if we would expand that or enhance that process to other offices across the state,” Maaske said.

It’s part of a modernization process the DMV has been undergoing for years now. With online services already available for things like renewals statewide.

If you do make an appointment you still have to bring the paperwork necessary for most DMV services like proof of citizenship and multiple forms of address verification.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.