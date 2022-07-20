Advertisement

Not as hot on Wednesday

Sunny and not as hot
By Brad Anderson
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It will be a little cooler today for some parts of Nebraska however, afternoon temperatures will still climb into the 90s for much of the state. Warmer, more humid conditions expected to return the region on Thursday and Friday. There is a chance of a few isolated thunderstorms Thursday night into Friday morning. Temperatures could reach 100 degrees on Friday and Saturday. Cooler temperatures on Sunday with a chance of scattered thunderstorms.

Mainly sunny skies expected in the Lincoln area on Wednesday and not as hot. High temperatures will reach the lower 90s this afternoon, but it won’t be that humid. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with a few gusts up to 25 mph.

Mostly clear skies Wednesday night into Thursday morning with lows in the upper 60s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Mostly sunny, warmer and more humid on Thursday. Highs will reach the mid 90s and a southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Hot and humid on Friday and Saturday with cooler temperatures on Sunday. A better chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday night and Sunday.

