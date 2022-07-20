Not as hot on Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It will be a little cooler today for some parts of Nebraska however, afternoon temperatures will still climb into the 90s for much of the state. Warmer, more humid conditions expected to return the region on Thursday and Friday. There is a chance of a few isolated thunderstorms Thursday night into Friday morning. Temperatures could reach 100 degrees on Friday and Saturday. Cooler temperatures on Sunday with a chance of scattered thunderstorms.

Mainly sunny skies expected in the Lincoln area on Wednesday and not as hot. High temperatures will reach the lower 90s this afternoon, but it won’t be that humid. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with a few gusts up to 25 mph.

Not as hot or humid Wednesday. (1011 Weather)

Mostly clear skies Wednesday night into Thursday morning with lows in the upper 60s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Seasonal overnight low temperatures. (1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny, warmer and more humid on Thursday. Highs will reach the mid 90s and a southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Warmer and more humid Thursday. (1011 Weather)

Hot and humid on Friday and Saturday with cooler temperatures on Sunday. A better chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday night and Sunday.

Hot temperatures through Saturday. Cooler with better chances of rain Sunday through Tuesday. (1011 Weather)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.