Advertisement

Stolen truck from north Lincoln business recovered in Minneapolis, damaged by gunfire

If you know anything about either of these cases, submit your tips to Lincoln Crime Stoppers online or by phone.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department has recovered a truck that was stolen from a north Lincoln business last month.

According to police, on June 7th an employee at LAX Auto Sales, off NW 4th Street and Cornhusker Highway, reported that someone had broken into the business, taken the keys to a 2015 white Chevy Silverado pickup and left.

LPD investigators said the Silverado was recovered last week on July 13th, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Police said the truck had been damaged by gunfire. Investigators are continuing to search for the man they believe stole the truck.

More: Police believe suspect used stolen truck to break into north Lincoln business

Surveillance video shows that at approximately 4:45 a.m. on June 7th, a man wearing shorts, a t-shirt and a mask covering his face had used a 2007 Ford F-250 pickup to ram a garage door on the east side of the business to get inside.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating a homicide at Branched Oak Lake.
Man shot and killed on boat at Branched Oak Lake, suspect at large
LPD investigating the scene of a shooting that injured four people very early Tuesday morning.
Four people shot overnight in central Lincoln
Authorities release name of man killed in Johnson County Crash
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported on Tuesday the first presumed case of...
First presumed case of monkeypox reported in Lancaster County
The empty lot located at 5605 S 78th St. is for sale. It was the site of a deadly home...
Vacant lot that was once the site of Lincoln home explosion on the market

Latest News

Gustavo Cardenas
Investigators offer $1,000 reward for whereabouts of suspect from fatal hit and run crash
Nebraska DMV expands appointment services to Lincoln location
Nebraska DMV expands appointment services to Lincoln location
DMV appointments
DMV expands appointment services
Authorities are investigating a homicide at Branched Oak Lake.
Man shot and killed on boat at Branched Oak Lake, suspect at large