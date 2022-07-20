Stolen truck from north Lincoln business recovered in Minneapolis, damaged by gunfire

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department has recovered a truck that was stolen from a north Lincoln business last month.

According to police, on June 7th an employee at LAX Auto Sales, off NW 4th Street and Cornhusker Highway, reported that someone had broken into the business, taken the keys to a 2015 white Chevy Silverado pickup and left.

LPD investigators said the Silverado was recovered last week on July 13th, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Police said the truck had been damaged by gunfire. Investigators are continuing to search for the man they believe stole the truck.

Surveillance video shows that at approximately 4:45 a.m. on June 7th, a man wearing shorts, a t-shirt and a mask covering his face had used a 2007 Ford F-250 pickup to ram a garage door on the east side of the business to get inside.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

