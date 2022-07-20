Thursday Forecast: Heating up and a bit muggy

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Temperatures are back on the rise Thursday with humidity creeping back up as well.

After a more comfortable day on Wednesday, expect high temperatures to be slightly hotter on Thursday. High temperatures are forecasted to be in the mid 90s in central and eastern Nebraska with low triple digits out in parts of the west. Rain has been scarce the last few days, but chances will increase Thursday afternoon and evening for isolated showers and storms.

Thursday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Then on Friday, many locations will be nearing 100 degrees as temperatures across the state will be around 94-104. Another round of rain is possible both early and late on Friday. We can anticipate one more very hot day on Saturday before a below average day occurs on Sunday thanks to a cold front moving through the area. Meanwhile the weather pattern looks to become more active with rain chances this weekend through early next week.

Friday High Temperatures (KOLN)

7-Day Forecast (KOLN)

