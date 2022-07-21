Ammunition stolen from Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office vehicle

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office are searching for law enforcement equipment stolen from one of their vehicles.

On Tuesday, between 4:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., a Chevrolet pickup owned by LSO was left unattended in a parking lot near 48th and Vine Streets.

Sheriff Terry Wagner said an unknown person got into the truck and stole a blue canvas duffel bag containing the following:

Safe Line Defense flexible body armor

Two loaded Smith and Wesson extended pistol magazines - one 23 round and one 17 round

40 rounds of 9mm ammunition

Atlantic Signal portable radio microphone

Sheriff Wagner said there are no law enforcement identifiers on the stolen body armor vest.

LSO estimates the total loss is approximately $2,400.

Sheriff Wagner said there were no signs of forced entry and there are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information about this equipment is encouraged to call LSO at (402) 441-6500 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

