Autopsy scheduled for man killed on boat at Branched Oak Lake, investigators continue search for suspect

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said an autopsy is scheduled for the man who was shot and killed on a boat at Branched Oak Lake Tuesday night.

Sheriff Terry Wagner said an autopsy was scheduled to take place on Thursday for 42-year-old Benjamin J. Case.

According to investigators, Case was socializing on his boat with friends when a man walked from the dock onto the boat.

Sheriff Wagner said as of Thursday morning, investigators are continuing to examine evidence gathered at scene and process evidence.

At this time there are no identifiable suspects, according to Sheriff Wagner, however deputies believe the suspect was driving a maroon colored vehicle, though there’s no word yet on its make or model.

Authorities are still conducting interviews and have not released a description of the suspect. According to Sheriff Wagner, this is the first homicide in Lancaster County since 2012.

Anyone with information should call LSO at (402) 441-6500 or Crime Stoppers (402) 475-3600.

Ashley Lamoureux, the mother of Case’s 18-year-old daughter, set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.

