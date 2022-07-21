Advertisement

Autopsy scheduled for man killed on boat at Branched Oak Lake, investigators continue search for suspect

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at Branched Oak Lake that left one man dead.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said an autopsy is scheduled for the man who was shot and killed on a boat at Branched Oak Lake Tuesday night.

Sheriff Terry Wagner said an autopsy was scheduled to take place on Thursday for 42-year-old Benjamin J. Case.

According to investigators, Case was socializing on his boat with friends when a man walked from the dock onto the boat.

More: Man shot and killed on boat at Branched Oak Lake, suspect at large

Sheriff Wagner said as of Thursday morning, investigators are continuing to examine evidence gathered at scene and process evidence.

At this time there are no identifiable suspects, according to Sheriff Wagner, however deputies believe the suspect was driving a maroon colored vehicle, though there’s no word yet on its make or model.

Authorities are still conducting interviews and have not released a description of the suspect. According to Sheriff Wagner, this is the first homicide in Lancaster County since 2012.

Anyone with information should call LSO at (402) 441-6500 or Crime Stoppers (402) 475-3600.

Ashley Lamoureux, the mother of Case’s 18-year-old daughter, set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said a man was shot and killed on a boat at Branched Oak Lake Tuesday night.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating a homicide at Branched Oak Lake.
Man shot and killed on boat at Branched Oak Lake, suspect at large
The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help finding the people involved in an assault...
July 4 fireworks attack update: Sarpy County authorities arrest five suspects
Gustavo Cardenas
Investigators offer $1,000 reward for whereabouts of suspect from fatal hit and run crash
LPD investigating the scene of a shooting that injured four people very early Tuesday morning.
Four people shot overnight in central Lincoln
LPD shared three surveillance images of the man they believe stole a truck from LAX Auto Sales...
Stolen truck from north Lincoln business recovered in Minneapolis, damaged by gunfire

Latest News

Lincoln woman loses $149,000 in DEA phone scam
Alzheimer’s Association hosting 3rd annual food truck festival
LPD electric bikes
Electric bicycles added to LPD fleet
Final phase of construction wraps on Bryan East Campus