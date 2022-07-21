Bellevue Police confirm disturbing report of missing cat found dead on park grill

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A disturbing report was confirmed by Bellevue police Wednesday night.

According to Capt. Andy Jashinske from BPD, the severed head of a cat was found on a public grill at Two Springs Park.

The incident was reported last Saturday.

To make matters more upsetting, the owner of the cat had recently reported it missing in the area.

