Advertisement

Bellevue Police confirm disturbing report of missing cat found dead on park grill

The incident was reported last Saturday
Butler Police Chief Jimmy Huckeba said first responders were called out Sunday evening after a...
Butler Police Chief Jimmy Huckeba said first responders were called out Sunday evening after a child was hit by a car in a parking lot.(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A disturbing report was confirmed by Bellevue police Wednesday night.

According to Capt. Andy Jashinske from BPD, the severed head of a cat was found on a public grill at Two Springs Park.

The incident was reported last Saturday.

To make matters more upsetting, the owner of the cat had recently reported it missing in the area.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating a homicide at Branched Oak Lake.
Man shot and killed on boat at Branched Oak Lake, suspect at large
The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help finding the people involved in an assault...
July 4 fireworks attack update: Sarpy County authorities arrest five suspects
Gustavo Cardenas
Investigators offer $1,000 reward for whereabouts of suspect from fatal hit and run crash
LPD investigating the scene of a shooting that injured four people very early Tuesday morning.
Four people shot overnight in central Lincoln
LPD shared three surveillance images of the man they believe stole a truck from LAX Auto Sales...
Stolen truck from north Lincoln business recovered in Minneapolis, damaged by gunfire

Latest News

State Senator Tom Brewer is in Ukraine learning about the humanitarian crisis there due to the...
Nebraska leader gets first-hand look at the war in Ukraine
Vigil for Ben Case held Wednesday night at Branched Oak Lake.
Vigil for Ben Case
Authorities are investigating a homicide at Branched Oak Lake.
Autopsy scheduled for man killed on boat at Branched Oak Lake, search for suspect continues
LPD adds electric bikes to patrol unit
Lincoln Police adds electric bikes to patrol unit
The Food Truck Festival is Saturday from 4-11 p.m. and will feature food, bands and raffle...
Food Truck Festival supporting Alzheimer’s Association happening Saturday in Lincoln