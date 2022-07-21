Advertisement

Food Truck Festival supporting Alzheimer’s Association happening Saturday in Lincoln

The festival is from 4 to 11 p.m. and will feature food, bands and raffle prizes.
By Nathan Brennan
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Alzheimer’s Association will host the 3rd Annual Food Truck Festival for Alzheimer’s on Saturday at Haymarket Park in Lincoln. Last year the festival raised nearly $9,000 for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The goal for this year’s festival is $15,000.

The festival is from 4-11 p.m. and will feature food, bands and raffle prizes.

Below is the list of food trucks at the festival:

- Klein’s Concessions

- Streat Treats

- Boxcar Pizza & BBQ

- MotorFood

- A Taste of Louisiana

- Kouzina and Corner Kitchen

Below are the bands that will play during the festival:

- Hee Haw Militia

- Blinker Fluid

- Fox Paw

- Superholics

- Hell Toupee

Tickets for the event are $5 a person, or $20 a car. All proceeds from the Food Truck Festival go to the Lincoln Walk to End Alzheimer’s. You can learn more about the Alzheimer’s Association Nebraska Chapter and Saturday’s event here.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating a homicide at Branched Oak Lake.
Man shot and killed on boat at Branched Oak Lake, suspect at large
The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help finding the people involved in an assault...
July 4 fireworks attack update: Sarpy County authorities arrest five suspects
Gustavo Cardenas
Investigators offer $1,000 reward for whereabouts of suspect from fatal hit and run crash
LPD investigating the scene of a shooting that injured four people very early Tuesday morning.
Four people shot overnight in central Lincoln
LPD shared three surveillance images of the man they believe stole a truck from LAX Auto Sales...
Stolen truck from north Lincoln business recovered in Minneapolis, damaged by gunfire

Latest News

LPD adds electric bikes to patrol unit
Lincoln Police adds electric bikes to patrol unit
Ammunition stolen from Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office vehicle
Lincoln woman loses $149,000 in DEA phone scam
Authorities are investigating a homicide at Branched Oak Lake.
Autopsy scheduled for man killed on boat at Branched Oak Lake, investigators continue search for suspect