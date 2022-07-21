Food Truck Festival supporting Alzheimer’s Association happening Saturday in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Alzheimer’s Association will host the 3rd Annual Food Truck Festival for Alzheimer’s on Saturday at Haymarket Park in Lincoln. Last year the festival raised nearly $9,000 for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The goal for this year’s festival is $15,000.

The festival is from 4-11 p.m. and will feature food, bands and raffle prizes.

Below is the list of food trucks at the festival:

- Klein’s Concessions

- Streat Treats

- Boxcar Pizza & BBQ

- MotorFood

- A Taste of Louisiana

- Kouzina and Corner Kitchen

Below are the bands that will play during the festival:

- Hee Haw Militia

- Blinker Fluid

- Fox Paw

- Superholics

- Hell Toupee

Tickets for the event are $5 a person, or $20 a car. All proceeds from the Food Truck Festival go to the Lincoln Walk to End Alzheimer’s. You can learn more about the Alzheimer’s Association Nebraska Chapter and Saturday’s event here.

