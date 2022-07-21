Friday Forecast: Sultry, Sticky & A Little Stormy

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The heat and humidity turn it up a notch for the start of the weekend. Heat Advisories will be in effect for portions of the area Friday and Saturday. Rain and storm chances remain in the forecast mainly for the afternoon and evening hours with the chance for isolated strong to severe storms Friday and Saturday.

Heat Alerts: Friday & Saturday (KOLN)

Friday will be hot and sticky. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 90s for majority of the area. The southwestern portions will see temperatures reach the triple digits. However, it could feel closer to the 100 to 105 degree range thanks to the humidity. A Heat Advisory will go into effect for portions of southwest Nebraska as well as northern Kansas for heat index values up to 109 degrees. While it will be hot and sticky, we will have a southerly breeze from 10 to 15 mph, gusting up to 30 mph, which will help give some airflow throughout the day. As for rain and storm chances.... the central and eastern portions will have the chance for isolated showers and storms Friday morning through mid-afternoon. Isolated strong to severe storms are possible for much of the area Friday afternoon through the evening. The main storm threats include large hail and wind gusts. The tornado threat is low. Overnight low temperatures will dip to the 60s and mid 70s.

Friday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Isolated strong to severe storms possible for much of the area. (KOLN)

Out of the next 7 days, Saturday will be the hottest and most humid day.... highs will climb into upper 90s and triple digits. Triple digits will be widespread along and south of the I-80 corridor. It will feel closer to 105 to 110 degree mark for many of us by the afternoon. A Heat Advisory will be in effect for majority of the area starting Saturday at 1 PM CDT to 8 PM CDT with heat index values expected to reach 100 to 110 degrees for some areas. It will also be a breezy afternoon, as southerly winds from 15 to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph are expected. About half the day on Saturday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, but the chance for scattered showers and storms will develop in the northern/northeastern portions of the state around the lunchtime hour. By the dinner-time hours... the chance for rain and storms will develop in the south/south central portion of the state and become more widespread throughout the southeastern portion of the state into Saturday night. Some of these storms may be strong to severe and isolated in nature Saturday evening. The main storm threats include large hail and damaging wind gusts. Tornado threat is low. Overnight low temperatures will drop into the 60s and 70s.

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Isolated severe storms possible in the eastern and central portions of the state. (KOLN)

A long awaited cool down is on the horizon!!! Temperatures will be kicked back to the 80s Sunday thanks to a cold front and will be here to stay! The chance for spotty showers and storms will remain in the forecast for the next 7 days.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

