July 4 fireworks attack suspects appear in Sarpy County court

Bond set at $500,000 for each of the three adult suspects
Several people experienced burns in a random attack in Sarpy County on July 4, 2022, that left two people severely injured.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - A Sarpy County judge set bond at $500,000 Thursday for each of the three suspects in a Fourth of July fireworks attack that left two people severely injured.

Jeremy Brown, 40; Brittany King, 37; and her son, Maddix Keith Foss, 18, were arrested Wednesday morning in connection with the July 4 roman candle assault that left several with burns and two men severely injured. Brown and Foss are each facing one first-degree assault charge; King is facing charges of second-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Three members of the same family were arrested Wednesday morning as suspects in a July 4 fireworks attack that left several with burns and two people with severe injuries. Jeremy Brown, 40, left, and Maddix Keith Foss, 18, were each booked on one first-degree assault charge. Foss' mother, Brittany King, 37, was booked on charges of second-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.(Sarpy County Sheriff's Office)

Preliminary hearings for each of the three suspects are scheduled to take place Aug. 16.

Two juveniles, ages 11 and 13, were also taken into custody Wednesday; authorities said they are part of the same family as the adult suspects and are expected to face similar charges.

Sarpy County Sheriff Jeff Davis said during a news conference Wednesday that authorities recovered a weapon during the arrest.

Investigators said they haven’t yet found a connection between the arrested family and the group that was attacked; the locations of the suspected family’s home and the scene of the attack are about a mile apart.

While enjoying a relaxed conversation on their own driveway in the area of 135th Street and Redwood, near Harrison Street, on the Fourth of July, the victims told 6 News last week that two adults and two teens began firing roman candles at them. A physical altercation followed, leaving a 61-year-old man with internal injuries and a 35-year-old man with serious head injuries.

Authorities also said Wednesday that other charges — or even more arrests — could arise or be amended as the case investigation continues.

Managing Editor Kevin Westhues contributed to this report.

