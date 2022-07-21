July 4 fireworks attack suspects appear in Sarpy County court
Bond set at $500,000 for each of the three adult suspects
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - A Sarpy County judge set bond at $500,000 Thursday for each of the three suspects in a Fourth of July fireworks attack that left two people severely injured.
Jeremy Brown, 40; Brittany King, 37; and her son, Maddix Keith Foss, 18, were arrested Wednesday morning in connection with the July 4 roman candle assault that left several with burns and two men severely injured. Brown and Foss are each facing one first-degree assault charge; King is facing charges of second-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.
Preliminary hearings for each of the three suspects are scheduled to take place Aug. 16.
Two juveniles, ages 11 and 13, were also taken into custody Wednesday; authorities said they are part of the same family as the adult suspects and are expected to face similar charges.
Sarpy County Sheriff Jeff Davis said during a news conference Wednesday that authorities recovered a weapon during the arrest.
Investigators said they haven’t yet found a connection between the arrested family and the group that was attacked; the locations of the suspected family’s home and the scene of the attack are about a mile apart.
While enjoying a relaxed conversation on their own driveway in the area of 135th Street and Redwood, near Harrison Street, on the Fourth of July, the victims told 6 News last week that two adults and two teens began firing roman candles at them. A physical altercation followed, leaving a 61-year-old man with internal injuries and a 35-year-old man with serious head injuries.
Authorities also said Wednesday that other charges — or even more arrests — could arise or be amended as the case investigation continues.
—
Managing Editor Kevin Westhues contributed to this report.
