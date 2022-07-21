Advertisement

A little hotter and a bit more humid Thursday

Mostly sunny and hot
By Brad Anderson
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Typical summer conditions expected over the next few days across Nebraska. The hot temperatures will continue at least through Saturday before cooler temperatures arrive on Sunday. There is a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms late today and tonight and that chance continues into the weekend.

Mostly sunny, a little warmer and more humid this afternoon in the Lincoln area. Highs in the mid 90s with a light and variable wind through out the day. Eventually, the wind will become more easterly 5 to 10 mph later this afternoon.

A bit warmer and more humid Thursday afternoon.
A bit warmer and more humid Thursday afternoon.(1011 Weather)

A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible late this evening with a better chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight into early Friday morning. Lows around 70 with a southeast 5 to 15 mph.

Warmer temperatures tonight.
Warmer temperatures tonight.(1011 Weather)

A slight chance of an early morning shower or thunderstorm. Mostly sunny, hot and humid with the high in the upper 90s along with South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Hot and humid on Friday.
Hot and humid on Friday.(1011 Weather)

Very hot temperatures expected on Saturday with highs in southern Nebraska in the triple digits. Highs around 100 and a south wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible Saturday night into Sunday.

Breezy, hot and humid.
Breezy, hot and humid.(1011 Weather)

Cooler temperatures with more chances of showers and thunderstorms Sunday through Wednesday.

Hot and humid through Saturday, cooler Sunday with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Hot and humid through Saturday, cooler Sunday with scattered showers and thunderstorms.(1011 Weather)

