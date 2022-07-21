Advertisement

Mountain lion spotted on security camera in Lincoln backyard

A mountain lion was spotted on security camera video at the northwest edge of Lincoln on July 20. Video courtesy Koby Pirnie.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A mountain lion was confirmed by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission through video footage captured Wednesday in Lincoln’s Air Park neighborhood.

This video, recorded by Koby Pirnie’s home security camera, shows a mountain lion trotting through his backyard around 4 a.m.

According to Nebraska Game & Parks, mountain lions found in southeastern Nebraska typically are dispersing young animals on the move to find new territory. This one was a young male collared by Game and Parks in the Niobrara River Valley near Valentine last November.

Due to their secretive nature, mountain lions typically flee and rarely interact with humans. Occasional interactions may occur with increased human activities in natural areas and mountain lion immigration into populated areas with high deer densities.

Should one encounter a mountain lion, the Game and Parks recommends the following:

  • Do not approach a mountain lion.
  • Leave the animal an avenue of escape.
  • Stay calm; move slowly.
  • Back away safely if you can. Do not turn your back to the lion or start running.
  • Raise your arms or backpack to appear larger.
  • Lift up your children to prevent them from running.
  • If you are being attacked, fight back. Mountain lions have been driven off successfully with bare hands. Use rocks or whatever you can get your hands on. Try to remain on your feet or get back up if knocked down.

For more information on mountain lions, visit OutdoorNebraska.gov/mountainlions.

