Child injured after being struck by vehicle in north Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police said a child was taken to the hospital Friday afternoon after being hit by a vehicle.

Police said the incident happened a little after 2 p.m. outside a home near 16th Street and Hilltop Road.

The child was taken to the hospital by ambulance but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

Lincoln Police responded and an SUV was towed away from the scene.

