Advertisement

Child injured after being struck by vehicle in north Lincoln

Lincoln Police said a child was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle near 16th...
Lincoln Police said a child was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle near 16th and Hilltop Friday afternoon.(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police said a child was taken to the hospital Friday afternoon after being hit by a vehicle.

Police said the incident happened a little after 2 p.m. outside a home near 16th Street and Hilltop Road.

The child was taken to the hospital by ambulance but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

Lincoln Police responded and an SUV was towed away from the scene.

Stay with 1011now.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mountain lion was confirmed by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission through video footage...
Mountain lion spotted on security camera in Lincoln backyard
Hser Htoo
Suspect in custody, man in critical condition after downtown Lincoln stabbing
Authorities are investigating a homicide at Branched Oak Lake.
Man shot and killed on boat at Branched Oak Lake, suspect at large
Authorities are investigating a homicide at Branched Oak Lake.
Autopsy scheduled for man killed on boat at Branched Oak Lake, search for suspect continues
Lincoln woman loses $149,000 in DEA phone scam

Latest News

Tammy Ward
Lincoln City Council member pleads not guilty to DUI, negligent driving
Hser Htoo
Suspect in custody, man in critical condition after downtown Lincoln stabbing
Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has confirmed a shooting at the Maquoketa Caves State...
3 people killed in shooting at Iowa state park; gunman also dead, authorities say
Kade Reiman Scholarship
Kade Reiman Scholarship Recipients