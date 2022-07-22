Doane vs. Concordia moves to prime time

An evening kickoff to open the season highlights the 2022 schedule for Doane University and Concordia University. The two conference foes will open the new season under the newly installed stadium lights at Al Papik Field inside Memorial Stadium in Crete. Kickoff is set for 7:00 PM on Saturday, September 3.

The two teams have split their last four meetings with Concordia entering the season off a 7-3 record in 2021 and Doane finishing at 5-5 overall. The Bulldogs won last year’s meeting in Seward, 20-13, in a November contest.

The September 3 meeting marks the earliest game date between the two schools, moving ahead of the 2004 contest that was played in Seward on September 4. Doane leads the all-time series, 42-21-3, with a 14-6 record over the last 20 meetings.

Once again this season, all Doane home football games will be carried live on television by News Channel Nebraska. All games will be available on radio as well by Ol’ Red 99.5 FM.

