Firth Rural Fire looks to quickly establish ambulance service

Firth, Nebraska. Population: 650, and a volunteer fire department that has two stations and 27 members.

Now, those members, along with the district’s fire board, are in a bit of pinch as they quickly look to begin the process of starting an ambulance service.

The reason for that: Lincoln Fire & Rescue’s staffing situation. Right now, an LFR ambulance is automatically sent along with Firth volunteers to all of their medical calls. Starting in September, that will be changing.

“They came to the meeting [in May] and told us they are no longer going to automatically respond for advanced life support,” said Fire Chief Doug Doeschot. “Now they’re going to request that the responding district is on location before they request ALS to make sure they’re needed.” Doeschot adds that will be under that new, September contract with LFR, but negotiations are taking place to try and extend the full response for one more year.

That decision by LFR is based on the challenges they face with staffing, as well as high call volume, making things tough for them to be able to properly respond to medical calls both in the city and out in the county. Right now, LFR only automatically responds with two volunteer departments out in the county: Firth and Bennet. The reason for that is because neither department has an ambulance. Last fall, Bennet (and their rural fire board) voted to begin the process of starting an ambulance for their district.

LFR also has an automatic response with Waverly Volunteer Fire & Rescue, but certain criteria must be met before that level is reached.

Firth Rural Fire leaders held an open house on Wednesday, July 13th to discuss adding an ambulance service to their district.

Firth says that LFR has made it clear that they’re not going to leave the southern Lancaster County department completely helpless, and that a response will continue to be provided when Firth requests it, per the mutual aid agreement.

For Firth Rural Fire, the process is quickly moving forward to find solutions for the volunteer fire department, which has never had an ambulance service in their history.

Residents and volunteers gather at Firth's fire station for a meeting on Wednesday, July 13th about starting an ambulance service in their district.

One of the things Firth is working to do is buy more time. Adding one more year of LFR service would do just that, Doeschot says. However, that’s not the only thing Firth is working on when it comes to short-term solutions.

“We’re trying to come up with enough volunteers to man an ambulance,” Doeschot said. “And we are obviously looking at buying one to make this happen.”

Doeschot says they have found a used ambulance that’s in good shape that would be able to help get them started. He adds that buying a brand new ambulance would cost upwards of $400,000 dollars. Purchasing a used one would save some time and money, but would still require training and equipping the unit with the proper medical tools. Doeschot says, when it comes to funding, there’s not too much of a concern.

“We can come up with the funding,” Doeschot said. “Our hope is for some large donations. We could, in time, go after tax money, but our hope is to not do that.” He adds that the two biggest concerns are having the ambulance and having the volunteers to staff it.

Another short-term option that Firth is discussing is utilizing neighboring departments to come be the transport for their medical calls until their ambulance is ready to go.

“We have just verbal agreements with the departments around us. We help each other out,” Doeschot said.

A map of Firth Rural Fire District's response area, and their neighboring districts.

Currently, Firth says they have an automatic mutual aid agreement with Adams Rescue any time there’s a medical call in the 15-square-miles of Firth’s Gage County coverage area. As for the 64-square-miles of the Lancaster County portion, discussions are ongoing with Hickman Volunteer Fire & Rescue to help get much of that area covered, in terms of an ambulance service for medical calls.

Apparatus outside the Hickman Volunteer Fire Station.

Hickman’s Assistant Chief, Chelsey Brown, who primarily focuses on the EMS side of the departments operations, says they’re more than willing and ready to help Firth out with a transport service until that ambulance can be operational.

“We’d love to train with them. We’d love to get together, let their EMTs come do transports with us just to get the training,” Brown said. “Whatever they need from us, we’re going to be there to help them until they get their transport up and running.”

Brown adds that Hickman’s EMTs are eager to run calls whenever there’s a need for them.

Doeschot says he more than welcomes the help, but also doesn’t want to overwork not only his volunteers, but also the volunteers of another department.

“If we have to depend on another department, it just takes longer,” he said. “[Another department is] further away, they have the same response time as we do since they’re also volunteers, and there’s the burnout factor, as well.”

(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))

Doeschot adds that there are some positives from the situation Firth is in.

“If we can get the volunteers, having our own ambulance is going to make response times a little faster,” he said. “The fact that there’s another ambulance in the county in the event of a major incident is also a plus.”

In the end, everyone agrees that emergency medical services will still be provided in one way or another for those who live in Firth’s district. As for the volunteers with Firth Rural Fire, they’re more than ready to march through the challenges that lie ahead over the next couple years, as they look to add the first ambulance service in the district’s history.

