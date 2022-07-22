Advertisement

Groups stake out Sheryl Crow concert seats before sunrise at Omaha’s Memorial Park

Sheryl Crowe at Omaha Celebrates America concert at Memorial Park Friday, July 22, 2022.
Sheryl Crowe at Omaha Celebrates America concert at Memorial Park Friday, July 22, 2022.(PHOTO: Brent Weber WOWT)
By Lauren Melendez
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 12:44 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you’re looking for something to do and bold enough to brave the heat, Memorial Park may be right up your alley.

Friday evening the Omaha Celebrates America concert kicks off at 5:45 pm with the National Athem, a local band, a well-known guitarist, nine-time grammy award-winning singer Sheryl Crow as the headliner and fireworks to round out the event.

RELATED: Omaha’s Memorial Park prepares for Celebrate America Concert

It’s an annual tradition that many told 6 News they never miss.

Our crews surveyed more than a dozen people and all of them, including one viewer, John Sutton, woke up before the sun to make it to the park by 5 a.m., when it officially opened.

“I like being right up near the stage,” Sutton said.

Sutton said he got his day started at 3:45 a.m. to make it on time, laying down several blankets at the front of the park, along with lawn chairs and even a balloon so his friends can find him easily.

The Sheryl Crow concert has just wrapped up and it's time for fireworks!

Other patrons said they carried bricks all the way up the hill to keep their blankets from blowing away on their covered patch of grass.

But the biggest question of all was about the heat.

Despite Senior Chief Meteorologist Rusty Lord’s steamy forecast, tracking 97 degrees by the time the concert starts and ‘feels like’ temperatures at 100 degrees, it wasn’t enough to deter anyone.

A pair of sisters joked that they would be hydrated with water and a few adult beverages to get them through, while others said they were relieved to know M.U.D. would have hydration stations, along with Omaha Police and Fire personnel on hand to help too.

The city of Omaha is hosting a Celebrate America Concert with Sheryl Crow as the headliner.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has confirmed a shooting at the Maquoketa Caves State...
Girl, 6, among three killed in shooting at Iowa state park; gunman also dead
Jack Zigler and Emina Mrkaljevic had to completely demolish their new home and rebuild. They...
Lincoln family experiencing home buying nightmare gets help from community
Hser Htoo
Suspect in custody, man in critical condition after downtown Lincoln stabbing
Lincoln Police said a child was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle near 16th...
Child injured after being struck by vehicle in north Lincoln
Health officials warn of toxic algae at Nebraska lakes

Latest News

The tent set up outside Russ's Market in Hastings.
Can Care-a-Van in Hastings
The JBS Bull made an appearance at the Columbus, Ne. Can Care-a-Van.
Can Care-a-Van Stops in Columbus and Lexington
The Green Family was at it again for the 27th year.
Can Care-a-Van Stops in Beatrice, Grand Island, Geneva and York
A group photo of the volunteers at this year's Can Care-a-Van.
Can Care-a-Van Stops in Ainsworth, Aurora, Crete, Nebraska City, Neligh, and Ord
Boxes of food collected for the Can Care-a-Van in Sutton.
10/11 Can Care-a-Van in Superior and Sutton