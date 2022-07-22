Hot and humid with a few storms possible Friday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Hot and humid conditions will continue Friday and Saturday with a few isolated thunderstorms possible. A cold front will bring cooler temperatures to the region on Sunday. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible over the weekend and into next week.

Heat advisory in effect until 8 PM Friday evening. Heat index readings from around 100 to 106 this afternoon and evening.

Heat advisory from 1 pm to 8 pm. (1011 Weather)

Marginal risk of severe weather today across parts of Nebraska. Isolated severe thunderstorms possible late this afternoon and evening.

Marginal risk of severe weather this afternoon and evening. Isolated severe storms will be possible. (1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny with a few isolated thunderstorms possible early Friday morning and then again this evening. High temperatures this afternoon in the Lincoln area will be in the upper 90s with the heat index between 100 and 105 degrees. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Hot and humid Friday afternoon. (1011 Weather)

Partly cloudy, warm and humid Friday night into early Saturday morning with a few isolated thunderstorms possible. Lows in the mid 70s and a south wind 5 to 15 mph.

Warm and muggy Friday night. (1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny, breezy, hot and humid on Saturday. Highs around 100 with the heat index near 105 in the afternoon. Slight chance of a thunderstorm late Saturday afternoon. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Very hot and humid Saturday. (1011 Weather)

Scattered thunderstorms possible Saturday night into Sunday morning. It will be cooler on Sunday with the high temperature in the mid 80s.

Cooler temperatures Sunday. (1011 Weather)

Temperatures will be a bit below average for much of next week with several chances of rain.

Cooler temperatures Sunday through Thursday. (1011 Weather)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.