Advertisement

Hot and humid with a few storms possible Friday

Mostly sunny, hot and humid
By Brad Anderson
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Hot and humid conditions will continue Friday and Saturday with a few isolated thunderstorms possible. A cold front will bring cooler temperatures to the region on Sunday. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible over the weekend and into next week.

Heat advisory in effect until 8 PM Friday evening. Heat index readings from around 100 to 106 this afternoon and evening.

Heat advisory from 1 pm to 8 pm.
Heat advisory from 1 pm to 8 pm.(1011 Weather)

Marginal risk of severe weather today across parts of Nebraska. Isolated severe thunderstorms possible late this afternoon and evening.

Marginal risk of severe weather this afternoon and evening. Isolated severe storms will be...
Marginal risk of severe weather this afternoon and evening. Isolated severe storms will be possible.(1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny with a few isolated thunderstorms possible early Friday morning and then again this evening. High temperatures this afternoon in the Lincoln area will be in the upper 90s with the heat index between 100 and 105 degrees. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Hot and humid Friday afternoon.
Hot and humid Friday afternoon.(1011 Weather)

Partly cloudy, warm and humid Friday night into early Saturday morning with a few isolated thunderstorms possible. Lows in the mid 70s and a south wind 5 to 15 mph.

Warm and muggy Friday night.
Warm and muggy Friday night.(1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny, breezy, hot and humid on Saturday. Highs around 100 with the heat index near 105 in the afternoon. Slight chance of a thunderstorm late Saturday afternoon. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Very hot and humid Saturday.
Very hot and humid Saturday.(1011 Weather)

Scattered thunderstorms possible Saturday night into Sunday morning. It will be cooler on Sunday with the high temperature in the mid 80s.

Cooler temperatures Sunday.
Cooler temperatures Sunday.(1011 Weather)

Temperatures will be a bit below average for much of next week with several chances of rain.

Cooler temperatures Sunday through Thursday.
Cooler temperatures Sunday through Thursday.(1011 Weather)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mountain lion was confirmed by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission through video footage...
Mountain lion spotted on security camera in Lincoln backyard
Authorities are investigating a homicide at Branched Oak Lake.
Man shot and killed on boat at Branched Oak Lake, suspect at large
Authorities are investigating a homicide at Branched Oak Lake.
Autopsy scheduled for man killed on boat at Branched Oak Lake, search for suspect continues
Lincoln woman loses $149,000 in DEA phone scam
Bellevue Police confirm disturbing report of missing cat found dead on park grill

Latest News

Brad's Friday Forecast
Brad's Friday Forecast
Heat Alerts: Friday & Saturday
Friday Forecast: Sultry, sticky and a little stormy
Brandon's Thursday Evening Forecast
Brandon's Thursday Evening Forecast
Brad's afternoon forecast
Brad's afternoon forecast